Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on BALY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bally’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bally’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

