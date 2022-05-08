Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bally’s by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bally’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bally’s by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

