Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bally’s by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bally’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bally’s by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.