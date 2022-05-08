Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BALY. Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

BALY opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bally’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bally’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bally's

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

