Barclays Raises Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Price Target to $26.00

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ISDAY opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $69.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

