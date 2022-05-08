Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 755 ($9.43) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSB. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 790 ($9.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 725.40 ($9.06).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 539 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 542.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,133,666.46).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

