Barclays Trims Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price to €6.20

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.30 ($7.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

BBVA stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

