Barings LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $249.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

