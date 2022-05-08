Barings LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,495,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 176,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,415,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,187,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,049,000 after acquiring an additional 111,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

