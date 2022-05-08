Barings LLC Has $690,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.