Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

