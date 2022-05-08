Barings LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $105.71 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

