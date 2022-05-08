Barings LLC Purchases New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,696,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.45. 4,633,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,981. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

