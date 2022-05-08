Barings LLC Sells 131 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barings LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $345.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.96 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

