Barings LLC Sells 141 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $331.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.63 and its 200 day moving average is $377.67. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

