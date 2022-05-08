Barings LLC Sells 537 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.56 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $250.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

