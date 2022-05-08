Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $30.00 at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

