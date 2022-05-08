Barrington Research Boosts Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $102.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

