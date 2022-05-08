Barrington Research Boosts Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $110.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

