Barrington Research Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $14.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of UTI opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

