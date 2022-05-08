Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BSFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($44.21) to €43.00 ($45.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

