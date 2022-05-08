Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.49

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.49 ($56.31) and traded as high as €60.62 ($63.81). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €59.86 ($63.01), with a volume of 3,880,464 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.49.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.