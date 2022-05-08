Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $62.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.22.
BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $64.90.
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 789.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
