Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 8.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 43,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,577,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Beauty Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Beauty Health by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.