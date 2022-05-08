Beefy.Finance Market Cap Achieves $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00151421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.00330639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

