Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.73 on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,615.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,758.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

