Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 2.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,011. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

