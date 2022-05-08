Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,535. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.33. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

