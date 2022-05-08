Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PYPL traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $81.68. 21,346,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

