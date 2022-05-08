Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 210,599 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
