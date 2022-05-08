Belt (BELT) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.90 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

