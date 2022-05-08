Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on the stock.

LON SHED opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £795.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.70. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.50 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.50).

About Urban Logistics REIT (Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

