Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on the stock.
LON SHED opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £795.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.70. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.50 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.50).
About Urban Logistics REIT (Get Rating)
Read More
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.