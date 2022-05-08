Berenberg Bank Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,800

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($22.99) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.01) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.86) to GBX 1,680 ($20.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685.40 ($21.05).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,303.50 ($16.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,246.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,259.96. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

