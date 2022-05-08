Berry Co. (BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Berry by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

