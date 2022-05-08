Berry Data Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $537,240.42 and $85,915.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,612,250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

