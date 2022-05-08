Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
