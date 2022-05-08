Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.