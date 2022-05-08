BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BigCommerce by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 55.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 63.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

