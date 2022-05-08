Binemon (BIN) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binemon (BIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $2.23 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,976,102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00177189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,878.22 or 1.99972518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.