Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $526.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company continued to experience recovery in most of its key global markets, with strong growth of Process Media and Droplet Digital PCR products. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. Within the Diagnostics business, the company witnessed recovery in its Immunohematology business. Expansion of both margins is an added plus. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, primarily attributed to lower qPCR product revenues due to the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $726.50.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $501.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $485.96 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

