Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $501.29.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $372.93 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.20. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

