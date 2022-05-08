Bismuth Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.40 million and $386.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008876 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

