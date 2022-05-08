Bistroo (BIST) Trading Down 31.2% This Week

Bistroo (BIST) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $228,640.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,973,618.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00543385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,961.06 or 1.97417487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

