Biswap Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Biswap has a market cap of $216.66 million and $61.53 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 25,237.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00385090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00552724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038984 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.91 or 1.85894822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

