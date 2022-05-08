bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.15

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,635,871.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00552774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039360 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.19 or 1.78569327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

