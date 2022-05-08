BlackHat Price Tops $0.16 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $124,420.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,039,823.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00282092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00195268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00555502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038831 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,368.55 or 1.98034912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.