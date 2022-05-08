Blank Wallet (BLANK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,973,618.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00543385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,961.06 or 1.97417487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

