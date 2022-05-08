Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

