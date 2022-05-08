BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $83.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

CDAY stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,853 shares of company stock worth $1,102,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

