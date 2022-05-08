BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Edison International worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,710,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.