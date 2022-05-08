BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $22,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.10 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

