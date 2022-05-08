BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,966 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 945,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

